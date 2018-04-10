 Plateau United Under Investigation For Match Fixing - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today
Plateau United Under Investigation For Match Fixing – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Plateau United Under Investigation For Match Fixing
Nigeria champions, Plateau United is reportedly under Confederation of African Football (CAF) investigation following an alleged attempt to fix CAF Confederations Cup first leg match against USM Alger of Algeria. http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng

