Plateau United Under Investigation For Match Fixing - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

Plateau United Under Investigation For Match Fixing
Nigeria champions, Plateau United is reportedly under Confederation of African Football (CAF) investigation following an alleged attempt to fix CAF Confederations Cup first leg match against USM Alger of Algeria. http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng …
CAF probe match-fixing allegations in Confederation Cup tie Plateau United vs USM Alger
