‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ hacking tool developers arrested in China — Nigeria Today

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ hacking tool developers arrested in China
Developers of hacking tools for use in the game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have been arrested in China and fined more than $5 million. Their programs were found to have contained Trojan horse software.
