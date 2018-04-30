‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ hacking tool developers arrested in China — Nigeria Today

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ hacking tool developers arrested in China

Developers of hacking tools for use in the game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have been arrested in China and fined more than $5 million. Their programs were found to have contained Trojan horse software.

The post ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ hacking tool developers arrested in China appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

