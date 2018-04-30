Please Don’t Embarrass Us Again, Nigerians Beg as Buhari Meets Trump in the White House — Nigeria Today

Please Don’t Embarrass Us Again, Nigerians Beg as Buhari Meets Trump in the White House

After more than a year in office, President Donald Trump for the first time is hosting an African president at the White House. President Muhammadu Buhari will become the first sub-Saharan African Head of State to meet with President Trump in the White House.

The meeting with Nigerian President Buhari is in Washington, DC and they will reportedly discuss mutual economic and security concerns. Nigerians have however taken to social media to beg Buhari not to insult them at the meeting with Trump like he did in the UK.

See funny reactions below

This one that President Buhari is going to meet President Trump tomorrow, they should write a speech for him so that he won't go and say Nigerian youths are lazy again. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) April 29, 2018

Buhari has arrived the USA and will be meeting POTUS tomorrow. I'd advise all Nigerians, especially the youths, to brace themselves for insults and embarrassments.a — Uncle Jaj. (@JajaPhD) April 29, 2018

Dear @realDonaldTrump our #CluelessNigerianPresident once referred to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as 'President Mitchell of West Germany.'

Please if Buhari refers to you as 'President Ronald Reagan of USA,' do bear with us. Na so we see am! — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) April 30, 2018

