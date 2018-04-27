 Poe teases New Song “Double Homicide” | Watch a Snippet on BN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Poe teases New Song “Double Homicide” | Watch a Snippet on BN

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Rapper LadiPoe, more popularly known as Poe, is set to release a new song and music video soon.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Mavin signed artist shared a teaser for the video of his new song “Double Homicide” on his Instagram page and we can’t wait for it to be released.

Check on it!

#TAP into this / @djtgarbs 🎥 @mavinfilms

A post shared by LADIPOE (@ladipoe) on

The post Poe teases New Song “Double Homicide” | Watch a Snippet on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.