Police Arraign Man, 50, Son, 16, For Defiling 10-Year-Old Girl - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Police Arraign Man, 50, Son, 16, For Defiling 10-Year-Old Girl
Independent Newspapers Limited
Police Arraign Man, 50, Son, 16, For Defiling 10-Year-Old Girl
Benin – A 50-year-old man and his 16 years old son have been arraigned at Evboriaria Magistrate Court in Benin for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl. This is coming less a month after a 70 year-old grandfather and his two sons were arraigned in …
