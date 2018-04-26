 Police arrest 10 suspects over viral rape video - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police arrest 10 suspects over viral rape video – The Punch

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Police arrest 10 suspects over viral rape video
The Punch
Police in Kenya arrested on Thursday, 10 suspects in connection with the viral video of a woman being raped on River Road, Nairobi. The police had, on Wednesday, begged the woman in the viral video to come forward and help police investigations by
Ten suspects arrested in rape saga of woman along River Road, NairobiThe Standard

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.