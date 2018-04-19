Police Arrest 236 people in RCCG Redemption Camp — Nigeria Today

Police Arrest 236 people in RCCG Redemption Camp

Men of the Ogun State Police Command, on Thursday, reportedly stormed the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Lagos-Ibadan expressway and arrested 236 people inside the church auditorium.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed this to the news media, said the raid was as a result of reports and intelligence gathering that revealed that people with questionable character use the auditorium as refuge after committing crime.

“Our men carried out the raid in the early hours of Thursday after a series of report that criminals have taken the RCCG Auditorium at Kilometre 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, as hideout.

“As early as 2am, they arrested 236 persons, 165 are males while 71 are females.

“The suspects are currently being screened. Those who have genuine reason to be at the auditorium for prayer would be released while those who cannot identify themselves would be prosecuted,” the PPRO said.

