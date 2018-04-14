Police Arrest 60-year-old Man With Roasted Human Parts In Taraba — Nigeria Today

Police Arrest 60-year-old Man With Roasted Human Parts In Taraba

The State's Police PRO said the man had roasted the body parts and stacked it in a sack when the police arrested him following a tip off.

Taraba State Police Command, yesterday, arrested a-60-year-old, Abubakar Abdulkadir, for allegedly being in possession of roasted human parts.

The State command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. David Misal, who disclosed this in Jalingo, said the suspect was arrested at Alin-Gora village, Ardo-kola Council Area of the state with the body parts suspected to be that of his nephew, Ali Gimba, reportedly missing since April 27.

Misal said the man had roasted the body parts and stacked it in a sack when the police arrested him following a tip off.

“I can confirm to you that we arrested one Abubarka Abdulkadir, who was found in possession of body parts suspected to be that of a missing boy. He roasted part of the boy’s body and loaded it in a sack.”

Source – TORI

