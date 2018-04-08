Police arrest alleged vandals of Eko Bridge rail — Nigeria Today

Police arrest alleged vandals of Eko Bridge rail

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 23-year-old man over alleged vandalism of the metal rails on the Eko Bridge. The spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, said the suspect would be charge to court on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect was arrested on Saturday at about 4:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

