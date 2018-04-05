Court declares killing, burial of robbery suspect by Police unlawful - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Court declares killing, burial of robbery suspect by Police unlawful – Vanguard
|
|
Court declares killing, burial of robbery suspect by Police unlawful
Vanguard
BENIN—A Coroner's court sitting at Oredo Magisterial District Benin has declared that the interment of late Samuel Imaikop and three others (names unknown) by the Police and its agent on 24, November 2013 without the order of the court was unlawful …
