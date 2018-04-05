 Court declares killing, burial of robbery suspect by Police unlawful - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Court declares killing, burial of robbery suspect by Police unlawful – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Positively Naperville

Court declares killing, burial of robbery suspect by Police unlawful
Vanguard
BENIN—A Coroner's court sitting at Oredo Magisterial District Benin has declared that the interment of late Samuel Imaikop and three others (names unknown) by the Police and its agent on 24, November 2013 without the order of the court was unlawful
Man bags life jail for armed robbery in EkitiDaily Trust
As police search for crime spree suspect, a victim's loved one speaks outWESH Orlando
Police searching for suspects in two shootingsKAKE
FOX 7 Austin
all 135 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.