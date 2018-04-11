Police Arrest, Detain Five Bribe-Seeking SARS Men That Keep Businessman In Toilet — Nigeria Today

Police Arrest, Detain Five Bribe-Seeking SARS Men That Keep Businessman In Toilet

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for allegedly harassing a businessman in the state for bribe after seizing his company documents.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, said the men were attached to the Ipakodo base of SARS.

The culprits, according to him, are Inspector Taiwo Omojope, Inspector Arigidi Ebibor, Sergeant Rotimi Adesoba, Sergeant Olalekan Olakunle and Sergeant Friday Oni.

“They are currently undergoing interrogation at the command’s X-Squad Section and will be marched before an adjudicating officer at the Police Provost Department for the commencement of their orderly room trial.”

Meanwhile, a group, Network on Police Reform in Nigeria, has commended the police for swiftly acting on the allegations.

Source – Ladunliadi

The post Police Arrest, Detain Five Bribe-Seeking SARS Men That Keep Businessman In Toilet appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

