Police Arrest Dino Melaye — Nigeria Today

Police Arrest Dino Melaye

The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye, has been reportedly arrested by the police in Abuja. According to reports, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator was nabbed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as he attempted to catch a plane to Morocco on Monday. Although it was […]

