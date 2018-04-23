 Police Arrest Dino Melaye — Nigeria Today
Police Arrest Dino Melaye

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye, has been reportedly arrested by the police in Abuja. According to reports, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator was nabbed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as he attempted to catch a plane to Morocco on Monday. Although it was […]

