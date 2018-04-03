Police Arrest Eleven Suspects Linked To Cultists Clash In Kwara - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Police Arrest Eleven Suspects Linked To Cultists Clash In Kwara – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Police Arrest Eleven Suspects Linked To Cultists Clash In Kwara
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The police in Kwara State have arrested eleven suspects linked to a deadly clash between some cultists in the state. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, following the clash which occurred in Baboko and Agaka communities of Ilorin West Local …
Police arrest 11 over cult violence in Ilorin
Marketer arraigned for N2m fraud in Kwara
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!