 Police arrest female suicide bomber in Maiduguri — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police arrest female suicide bomber in Maiduguri

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Borno Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a female suicide bomber at the Bakassi Internally Displaced (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri. According to a statement by Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in Maiduguri, the suicide bomber was arrested by men of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team, on Tuesday at about 6: 50 a.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.