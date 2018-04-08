Police arrest herder, recover AK-47 - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Police arrest herder, recover AK-47 – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Police arrest herder, recover AK-47
The Nation Newspaper
The police have arrested a herder with one AK-47 rifle and 7.62 ammunition in Isigwe Ugbawka community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, according to Ebere Amaraizu, spokesman for the state police command. The suspect was arrested on …
