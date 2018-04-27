Police arrest pastor for operating fake WAEC centre — Nigeria Today

Police arrest pastor for operating fake WAEC centre

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 48-year-old man suspected to be the operator of a fake West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination centre in Igbogbo, Ikorodu. The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edgal Imohimi, said the suspects were arrested on April 25 following a complaint by a senior member of […]

