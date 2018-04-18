Police arrest Senator Omo-Agege for involvement in Mace theft — Nigeria Today

Police arrest Senator Omo-Agege for involvement in Mace theft

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been arrested by the Police for his complicity in the theft of the mace of the Nigerian Senate.

The Senator representing Delta central was seen being ushered out of the National Assembly complex into a Police truck. Led by two members of the Nigeria Police, Senator Omo-Agege reluctantly moved into the truck that was driven away. The suspended Senator was earlier seen with some armed men on Wednesday morning just before the armed men made away with the mace.

The intruders took the mace while the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was presiding at the plenary.

