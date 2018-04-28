Police Arrest Syndicate of Leaked WAEC Questions and Answers — Nigeria Today

Police Arrest Syndicate of Leaked WAEC Questions and Answers

Police Arrest Syndicate of Leaked WAEC Questions and Answers – www.myschoolgist.com

Police nab 4 over leaked WASSCE Questions … The operatives of Rapid Response Squad have arrested Four members of a West African Examination Council (WAEC) questions and answers racketeering syndicate. The WAEC expo providers were arrested in Ondo, Edo and Osun States, while their accomplices, said to be in Ghana. Four members of a West African Examination Council (WAEC) questions and answers racketeering syndicate has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command. The suspects namely; Samuel Kayode, 28-year-old from Ondo State, Adebayo Ifeoluwa, 17-year-old from Osun State, Alayande Ahmed and Elusode Festus, 20 years from Edo State

The post Police Arrest Syndicate of Leaked WAEC Questions and Answers appeared first on MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

