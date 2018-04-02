Police arrest taxi drivers for alleged rape in Yenagoa — Nigeria Today

Police arrest taxi drivers for alleged rape in Yenagoa

The Police Command in Bayelsa says its officers have arrested two taxi drivers for allegedly raping a female dancer. Mr Asinim Butswat, Deputy Superintendent of Police in the command, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Monday. He said that the dancer decided to board a taxi on Easter day in Yenagoa after her performance on the day before the incident.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

