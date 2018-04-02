Police arrest taxi drivers for raping, robbing victim — Nigeria Today

Police arrest taxi drivers for raping, robbing victim

The police have nabbed two taxi drivers for raping and robbing their female passenger in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The suspects identified as Nathan Ogbara, 33 and Justin Amos, 32 were arrested at Tombia Roundabout Yenagoa while fleeing the crime scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, said the mobile handset of the victim was recovered from the suspects.

He said: “On 1st April 2018, at about 0200hrs, police were alerted that a young girl was sexually assaulted and her phone was stolen from her by two men operating a taxi, at opposite Jubilee hotel, Kpansia, Yenagoa.

“The victim ‘name withheld’ ‘f’ 22 years, reported that she contacted one Nathan Ogbara ‘m’ 33 years a taxi driver to drop her at her house at Agudama Epie, after she participated in a dance competition at a car wash.

“The suspect, called one Justin Amos ‘m’ 32 years also a taxi driver to joined him. Along the road, opposite Jubilee hotel, the suspects parked their cars and dragged the girl to a nearby bush and raped her. They took her GSM phone and zoomed off towards Tombia Roundabout.

“Consequently, a police patrol team arrested the suspects and recovered the stolen GSM handset. Their taxis have been impounded and investigation is ongoing.

“In a bid to rid Bayelsa State of criminal elements, the Command Strike Force Team and other Tactical teams introduced by the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command CP Don Awunah, are yielding positive results, as the response time to distress calls has been drastically reduced.

“Members of the public are advised to promptly report any incident to the police, as the police command poised to reduced crime to the bearest minimum in the state”.

