Police Arrested Pastor Operating Fake WAEC Centre — Nigeria Today

Police Arrested Pastor Operating Fake WAEC Centre

Police Arrested Pastor Operating Fake WAEC Centre – www.myschoolgist.com

Police arrested Pastor suspected to be the operator of a fake West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination centre in Lagos. The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 48-year-old man, suspected to be the operator of a fake West African Examination Council (WAEC), Centre and deceived many unsuspecting candidates who registered with him and sat for non-existing examinations in the Centre after collecting various monies from them. The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edgal Imohimi, said the suspects were arrested on April 25 following a complaint by a senior member of the staff of WAEC

The post Police Arrested Pastor Operating Fake WAEC Centre appeared first on MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

