Police arrests 11 suspected bandits in Kebbi - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Police arrests 11 suspected bandits in Kebbi – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Police arrests 11 suspected bandits in Kebbi
The Nation Newspaper
The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested 11 suspected Bandits who killed five people in Bena town in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of kebbi state. The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday that the …
Police Arrest 10 Members Of Armed Militia in Kebbi
Police recover 13 AK47 rifles, machine gun in Kebbi
5 killed as bandits attack Kebbi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!