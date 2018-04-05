Police Attack: Concerned Nigerians Will Resist Intimidation of Peaceful Shiites — Nigeria Today

Police Attack: Concerned Nigerians Will Resist Intimidation of Peaceful Shiites

Concerned Nigerians, a socio-political advocacy group has condemned in strong terms the attack on its members and that of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria at the Unity Fountain Abuja by officers and men of the Nigerian Police on Wednesday.

The group, in a statement signed by its spokesperson Theophilus Abu Agada said the group and members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria earlier came under serious attack on Wednesday and were prevented from holding their 78th daily sit-out to demand the unconditional release of Sheik Ibrahim El-Zazaky who has been incarcerated for over 800 days.

“We are greatly worried that we now live in a nation where citizens can not freely express themselves or carry out a peaceful procession without being harassed or attacked by the Police that are saddled with the responsibility to protect them.

“The Nigerian Police must not infringe on our right to peaceful assembly and movement as guaranteed by the constitution. We are peaceful organization and our conducts since the inception of our daily sit-out have been very peaceful.

“This repulsively reckless and gross abuse of our rights as citizens of Nigeria must stop forthwith.

““Sections 39 and 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) (As Amended) clearly recognize and protect the protestors’ fundamental Rights to freely express themselves and associate,”

“Our rights to the dignity of the human person S.34(1) also came under serious siege today.

“This attack was simply an assault on our peaceful assembly and this must not repeat itself as Nigeria is not a Police State.

“You would recall that over 1000 of shittes were massacred in Zaria with many buried alive.

“We will not rest until those who were extrajudicially killed in Zaria get justice and their leader Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife are released from detention”, the statement said.

_________

