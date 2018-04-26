Police blame Offa robbery on intelligence breakdown, others — Nigeria Today

Police blame Offa robbery on intelligence breakdown, others

The Kwara state police command on Thursday attributed the recent robbery and horrendous killings in Offa, Offa local government of the state to breakdown in intelligence.

The police added that the deployment of massive criminals to the police station also overwhelmed few numbers of officers and men at the station.

Newly posted Commissioner of police to the state Aminu Pai Saleh told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, adding that hitherto the connection between the police and members of the public has been at its lowest ebb.

Mr. Saleh, a former commandant, Police College Kaduna, added that the state command had deficit of armoured personnel carrier (APC).

“We have two moribund ones. Currently, we are talking with the state government to help us fix the moribund ones. Indeed, the state government has been of immense assistance to us,” the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria said.

Said he: “Scenarios like the one that happened in Offa is not allowed to occur again not only in Offa but throughout the length and breadth of the state; as part of effort to walk the talk, i have put some strategy in place. Apart from physically re-organising the security architecture of the state, we have begun a complete re-orientation of the officers and men on the need for them to be prepared and give the best to protect the people.

“To do so, we are repositioning our strategies including personnel reorganisation and widening our reach. Officers have been moved from one point to the other; more police presence in every nook and cranny of the state; patrol by officers within the city is intensified on 24 hours basis. Consultation has begun with relevant stakeholders in the state.

“Bankers, hotels, student body, selected youth organizations, traditional institutions and government at all levels in a bid to strengthen our capacity to discharge our responsibilities effectively, in spite of the challenges faced by the command. We have received assurances from the police authorities and the state government to support us with basic working tools like communication gadgets, vehicles for patrol.

“We have also resolved to ensure that community policing is made our way of bringing service to the people while officers and men in the command have been warned to be professional and are aware of the consequences of corrupt engagements incivility and service impact.

“As much as we are ready to serve with all we have, we also appeal to the people to once again have confidence is us; give us information and join hands with us.”

The commissioner assured that he was ready to partner with the media to make Kwara state a safe place for all to live.

