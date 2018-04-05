 Police Call For Victims Of Alleged Gang Rape At Flavour’s Concert To Come Forward — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police Call For Victims Of Alleged Gang Rape At Flavour’s Concert To Come Forward

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Enugu State Police have called on anyone, who was a victim of the alleged gang rapes at Flavour’s concert, to come forward on Wednesday. The command stated that no victim had yet come forward and added that it was not aware of any rape case during the musical show which held at the Michael […]

The post Police Call For Victims Of Alleged Gang Rape At Flavour’s Concert To Come Forward appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.