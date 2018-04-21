Police chief killed by floods buried - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Police chief killed by floods buried – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Police chief killed by floods buried
The Standard
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka consoles Faith Mutindi, daughter to late Paul Mwau who perished with his brother and police boss Charles Mwau. (Denis Kavisu, Standard). The Diplomatic Police boss who drowned together with his younger brother were buried …
Uhuru, Kalonzo mourn dedicated cop who drowned in Makueni
Police chief who drowned in flooded Makueni river buried
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!