Police confirm death of 10 miners in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

 Police confirm death of 10 miners in Kaduna
Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The  Kaduna State Police Command  has confirmed that 10 miners were killed by armed bandits in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Austin Iwar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday. The 10  local miners were  working  in  a mine  field in Mahanga village in  Birnin Gwari   Local Government of  Kaduna State.

