Police confirm release of kidnapped Chief Imam of Senchi in Kebbi — Nigeria Today

Police confirm release of kidnapped Chief Imam of Senchi in Kebbi

The Police Command in Kebbi State has confirmed the release of the Chief Imam of Senchi in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Mode Senchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senchi was kidnapped by unknown men on MARCH, 18.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, made the confirmation while addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

“The Chief Imam Senchi, Alhaji Mode Senchi, who was reportedly kidnapped on March, 18 was rescued on March, 28, in good health and has been reunited with his family,” he said.

According to him, efforts are on going to arrest the suspects connected with the incident.

Kabiru recalled that the chief Imam was earlier abducted in 2017 by unknown men, adding that he had to pay N13 million ransom before he could be released.

“But this time around, no ransom has been paid and we will soon get the suspects as our men will not leave any stone unturned for any criminal in this state.”

He also disclosed that the command arrested three suspected armed robbers on March, 28 with three locally made guns, based on intelligence report, adding that investigation had commenced on the matter.

The commissioner advised the parents and guardians to monitor closely their children, especially minors while sending them on errand, either in the day or night. (NAN).

