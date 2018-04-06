 Police Confirms Arrest Of Foreigner Who Murdered Nigerian Wife, 4-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos — Nigeria Today
Police Confirms Arrest Of Foreigner Who Murdered Nigerian Wife, 4-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Peter Nielsen, the Italian man who allegedly murdered his Nigerian wife, Ali Zainab Nielsen and her four-year-old daughter, Petra in their home in the highbrow Ocean Parade, Banana Island area of Lagos on Thursday morning. The deceased woman is a fast-rising music artiste that recently […]

