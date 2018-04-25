 Police deploys 10,000 personnel for Buhari’s visit to Bauchi — Nigeria Today
Police deploys 10,000 personnel for Buhari’s visit to Bauchi

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Bauchi state on Thursday, the state police command says it is deploying about 10,000 of its personnel for the visit. The police spokesman in the state, DSP Datti Kamal Abubakar made this known DAILY POST in an interview. He stated that those deployed will be posted to major […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

