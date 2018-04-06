 Police detain Danish national for alleged murder of Nigerian wife, daughter — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police detain Danish national for alleged murder of Nigerian wife, daughter

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The police in Lagos said they had commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a Nigerian woman and her four-year-old daughter by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen. The command’s spokesman. SP.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.