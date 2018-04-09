Police Disrupt AAUA Students’ Protest, Shoot Sporadically (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Police Disrupt AAUA Students’ Protest, Shoot Sporadically (Photos)

Officers of the Nigerian Police have disrupted the peaceful protest by students of AAUA.

The students were protesting the hike in their tution from N25k to N180k.

Reports trending online says the police were shooting sporadically into the air with several students sustaining injuries. Most of them have since been rushed to the hospital.

See more photos:

