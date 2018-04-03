Police foil robbery operation, recover arms — Nigeria Today

Police foil robbery operation, recover arms

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of Lagos State Police command yesterday bust a team of armed robbers preparing for a night operation as they fled leaving behind a bag containing weapons.

It was gathered that the dare-devil armed robbers while preparing for their operations had brought out their armoury bag containing assorted weapons at Ajah area of Lagos when they were nabbed.

According to a police source, the robbers were forced to dump their bag containing arms and fled when the police intercepted them.

According to the source, items recovered from the bag were one AK47 rifle with serial number O775 containing live ammunition, one pump action gun with serial number P111574, unexpended cartridges and others.

