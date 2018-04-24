 Police foil suicide bomb attack in Bama — Nigeria Today
Police foil suicide bomb attack in Bama

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police in Borno said they had foiled a suicide bomb attack, coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Bama town, Bama Local Government Area of the State. Mr Edet Okon, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command in the state said this on Tuesday in a statement in Maiduguri. He said that the […]

