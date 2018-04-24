Police foil suicide bomb attack in Bama — Nigeria Today

Police foil suicide bomb attack in Bama

The Police in Borno said they had foiled a suicide bomb attack, coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Bama town, Bama Local Government Area of the State. Mr Edet Okon, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command in the state said this on Tuesday in a statement in Maiduguri. He said that the three suicide bombers were neutralised by police men on guard in the area.

