Police foils attempt to disrupt Age Limit case — Nigeria Today

Police foils attempt to disrupt Age Limit case

Mbale, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Police on Wednesday foiled a move by a certain group of youths in Mbale town holding placards with names of Justices presiding over age limit case attempting to march to Mbale High Court pretending to be bringing and awarding Judges gold medals.

The youth said they have hope in the Justices to give a fair verdict on the issues.

However, police didn’t allow the group to reach near Court as it foiled their move.

In the courtroom

The Constitutional Court at Mbale has heard that Parliament breached its rules by passing a private member’s bill that caused a charge on the consolidated fund.

Elias Lukwago, the lawyer representing the leader of opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza and five other opposition MPs has told the panel of the five justices that Article 93 of the Constitution prohibits Parliament from passing a Member’s bill whose effect causes tax -payers money to be drawn from the consolidated fund .

Lukwago has explained that the act of Parliament to approve payment of 29 million shillings to every MP under the guise of consulting with the electorate on whether to amend Article 102b, regarding the lifting of the maximum Presidential age- limit, was wrong and amounts to theft of the said money by individual MPs.

Lukwago further stated that the passing of the infamous Magyezi bill by Parliament was unconstitutional because it involved a section of extending the tenure of Office of the current Parliament for two years from 2021-2023 whose effect will be felt by the consolidated fund in paying their emoluments.

Lukwago therefore contended that Parliament ought to have referred the bill to Ministry of Finance for purposes of ascertaining its financial implication on the tax -payers’ money something which was omitted .

The petitioners have so far addressed seven issues out of the thirteen framed by the parties in the case for Court’s determination .

The post Police foils attempt to disrupt Age Limit case appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:

