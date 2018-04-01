Police, Gov Bello colluding to kill me, Melaye cries out — Nigeria Today

Police, Gov Bello colluding to kill me, Melaye cries out

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye has accused police authorities of connivance with Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to kill him by all means.

The Police, he alleged, has “openly taken side in the Kogi State political crisis” to nail him at all costs.

Melaye (APC, Kogi West) also denied fleeing the country as alleged by police authorities, which declared him wanted last week.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Melaye said: “For the records, I did not flee Nigeria and have no reason to flee my country leaving behind my family.”

He also stated he was yet to receive any court summon to appear before Police, alleging the parade of crime suspects in Lokoja by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, was stage-managed.

The Senate further alleged the suspect was tutored to implicate him as “a continuation and expansion of the Police attempt to have me arrested at all cost and ultimately kill me.”

He described the travel of the Force spokesman to Lokoja to parade suspects as “bizarre and unprecedented”, accusing him of being there to “act a script written by Governor Bello.”

According to the Senator: “It is worrisome the Police Headquarters has got itself entangled in the Kogi political crisis and has taken side.”

In a related development, a group, Mega Imolede Movement in Kogi West, alleged there were also plans to blackmail the Senator.

Its coordinator, Comrade Oluade Bright, also said the jail break on the eve of appearance of suspects in court as “a bad set up.”

The group wondered how masses will be assured of protection if a serving senator and the son of a former governor could be so easily set up.

