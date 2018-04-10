Police in Edo arrest 28 suspected kidnappers, robber, cultists — Nigeria Today

Police in Edo arrest 28 suspected kidnappers, robber, cultists

The Police Command in Edo on Tuesday in Benin announced the arrest of 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists terrorising the state. The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, announced this while briefing the media on the command’s activities in the last two weeks. Kokumo said that four of the suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in kidnapping, 11 for armed robbery and 13 for cultism.

