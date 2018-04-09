Police Inspector, Others Die In Ogun Cult Clash - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Police Inspector, Others Die In Ogun Cult Clash – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Police Inspector, Others Die In Ogun Cult Clash
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A police inspector and a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) were among those who lost their lives during a cult violence that erupted in Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Mr Abimbola …
