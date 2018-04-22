Police kill 3 members of robbery gang, arrest 2 in Ibadan — Nigeria Today

Police kill 3 members of robbery gang, arrest 2 in Ibadan

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Men of the Oyo State Joint Patrol Team, Operation Burst, OB, early Sunday morning dislodged six men armed robbery gang who have been terrorizing residents of Adegbayi area of the State for the past three weeks. The Special Adviser to Governor Ajimobi on Security, Mr. Segun Abolarinwa disclosed this on Sunday, explaining that the OB team responded to a distress call from the residents of the area while the armed robbers were operating at Emirate Hotel, Adegbayi area, Ibadan.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

