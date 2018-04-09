Police kill armed robber, injure another in gun duel - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Police kill armed robber, injure another in gun duel – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Police kill armed robber, injure another in gun duel
The Punch
One suspected armed robber was killed and another seriously wounded on Sunday as a three-man armed robbery gang engaged the police in a gun duel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. It was learnt that the shoot-out, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday …
Robbery suspect who robbed stranded motorists, arrested
Firm staffer arrested in Rs 27 lakh robbery case
Johnstown police searching for armed robber
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!