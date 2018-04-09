 Police kill armed robber, injure another in gun duel - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Police kill armed robber, injure another in gun duel – The Punch

Police kill armed robber, injure another in gun duel
One suspected armed robber was killed and another seriously wounded on Sunday as a three-man armed robbery gang engaged the police in a gun duel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. It was learnt that the shoot-out, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday
