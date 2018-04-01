 Police Kill Five Suspected Kidnappers in Taraba - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police Kill Five Suspected Kidnappers in Taraba – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Police Kill Five Suspected Kidnappers in Taraba
THISDAY Newspapers
Five suspected kidnappers were on Saturday killed in a gun duel by men of the Taraba state police command. The suspects, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), David Misal, were killed at Garba Chedde by policemen
Police rescue Atiku from kidnappersDaily Post Nigeria
Police save Atiku from kidnappers, kill five suspectsTODAY.NG
Police kill 5 suspected kidnappers in TarabaNAIJA.NG

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.