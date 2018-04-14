Police launch preliminary probe into Korean Air heiress over suspected assault - 10,000 Couples — Nigeria Today

Police launch preliminary probe into Korean Air heiress over suspected assault – 10,000 Couples
|
10,000 Couples
|
Police launch preliminary probe into Korean Air heiress over suspected assault
10,000 Couples
Cho, 36, is the younger sister of Cho Hyun-ah, who made global headlines in 2014 when she angrily kicked a cabin crew member off a plane after being served macadamia nuts in a bag rather than a bowl. The younger sister of the Korean Air "nut rage …
Korean Air Lines Co.,Ltd. (KOSE:A003490)'s 0.407994 FCF Score & Quant Signals Under The Lens
Now sister of Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress apologises for tantrum
Korean Air 'nut rage's younger sister probed for tantrum
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!