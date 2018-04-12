Police nab Niger-Delta Avengers members threatening to kidnap oil workers, attack oil facilities. - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Police nab Niger-Delta Avengers members threatening to kidnap oil workers, attack oil facilities. – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Police nab Niger-Delta Avengers members threatening to kidnap oil workers, attack oil facilities.
Vanguard
Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested two principal leaders of the Amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers members for demanding a ransom payment of N20million from Niger Delta Petroleum Resources or …
Nigeria: EU Launches N4.3 Billion Projects Support in Niger Delta
The Oil In Bayelsa And Niger Delta Belongs To Jigawa If They Try To Take It From Us We Will Fight For It”-Farouk …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!