Police officer assaulting unarmed man identified - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Police officer assaulting unarmed man identified – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Police officer assaulting unarmed man identified
The Standard
A screen grab from the Amateur video showing the officer kick the man's neck. [File, Standard]. The police officer who was captured on Video brutalising a civilian has been identified and will face disciplinary actions. He is attached to Industrial …
Policeman caught on camera brutalising unarmed man identified
Video: Armed cop caught on camera brutalising unarmed civilian
Cop videod assaulting unarmed man in Industrial Area identified
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!