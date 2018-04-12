Police Officers in Argentina say Mice ate missing Marijuana — Nigeria Today

Police Officers in Argentina say Mice ate missing Marijuana

Police officers in Argentina have claimed mice ate 540kg of marijuana which disappeared from a police warehouse, Guardian reports, adding that eight officers have been dismissed following the discovery. 6,000kg of marijuana has been in storage for 2 years, but when officers returned for inspection, only 5,460kg was found. Police officers who were questioned by […]

The post Police Officers in Argentina say Mice ate missing Marijuana appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

