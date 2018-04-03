Police Re-arrest Six Jailbreakers in Kogi - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Police Re-arrest Six Jailbreakers in Kogi – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Police Re-arrest Six Jailbreakers in Kogi
THISDAY Newspapers
Kabiru Seidu (aka Osama) and Nuhu Salisu (aka Small) who alleged that Senator Dino Melaye gave them arms were yesterday re-arrested by the police. Seidu and Salisu who escaped from police custody in Lokoja alongside four other suspected criminals were …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!