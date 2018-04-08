 Police React to Offa Robbery — Nigeria Today
Police React to Offa Robbery

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

In the aftermath of the dastardly Offa robbery which claimed the lives of many including police officers, the Police’s Spokesman Mr. Ajayi Okansanmi revealed that they lost 9 men in that operation. There has now been a heavy discourse about security in the state with Senator Bukola Saraki condemning the act while also backing the state governor to […]

