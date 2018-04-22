Police recover 16 rifles, ammunition, Army uniforms from herdsmen - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Police recover 16 rifles, ammunition, Army uniforms from herdsmen – New Telegraph Newspaper
Police recover 16 rifles, ammunition, Army uniforms from herdsmen
The Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday intercepted two buses conveying some persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, having in their possession 16 rifles, ammunition and military uniforms. The Toyota buses were intercepted after Onu-Ebonyi bridge …
